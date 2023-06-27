Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter is ranked 88 in the world following her title win in Nottingham two weeks ago

Rothesay Eastbourne International Dates: 26 June - 1 July Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Coverage: Live daily coverage on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

British number one Katie Boulter suffered a first-round exit at the Eastbourne International after losing to Croatia's Petra Martic.

Lucky loser Martic, ranked 30th in the world, secured a 6-4 7-5 victory over Boulter in blustery conditions.

It is Boulter's second consecutive first-round defeat after an early exit at the Birmingham Classic last week.

In the men's draw, Liam Broady beat Jan Choinski 6-4 6-4 in an all-British encounter.

Broady needed just one break to take the first set and went an early break up in the second, before Choinski forced the set back on serve.

World number 147 Broady instantly responded with a break of his own and served out the match to set up a last-16 tie with Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

Boulter, who has received a wildcard to play at Wimbledon next week after her Nottingham Open triumph, started well but lost her serve in the fifth game with a long forehand.

Four break points came and went for the Briton in the next game and Martic, who has featured in the fourth round at Wimbledon three times, ultimately clinched the first set.

The wind made for difficult serving conditions for both players and Boulter found herself having to save two break points at 5-5 - the first with a floated drop shot and the second with a stunning forehand down the line under pressure.

But that good work went to waste as Boulter smacked a backhand into the net to give Martic a crucial break that allowed her to serve out the match.

Earlier, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, fresh from winning the Birmingham Classic on Sunday, continued her Wimbledon build-up with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Czech player Barbora Strycova.

Ostapenko was due to play defending champion Petra Kvitova in the first round but the Czech world number nine pulled out following her triumph at the German Open on Sunday.

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur cruised through to the last-16 with a 6-3 6-2 win against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.