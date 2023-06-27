Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Elena Rybakina won the most recent WTA 1,000 event at the Italian Open

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has committed to securing equal prize money at events where both men and women feature by 2027.

The governing body will increase the number of WTA 1,000 tournaments - the highest level of competition outside of the Grand Slams - to 10.

Seven of the 10 events will be played over two weeks by 2025.

It will also aim for equal prize money at non-combined events, such as one-week WTA 1,000 and 500s, by 2033.

The WTA says the move will ensure the "consistent presence of the top athletes at these premium events".

"Every generation contributes to striving to leave their sport in a better state for the next," former US Open champion Sloane Stephens said.

"I take pride in being a part of this evolution and fully support the WTA's commitment to progress."

Equal prize money was one of the key goals of the players who founded the WTA 50 years ago.

At the recent Indian Wells 1,000 event, champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina both received $1,262,220 (£991,902.96) for winning the singles titles.

However, at the Italian Open, Daniil Medvedev received 1,105,265 euros (£950,000) for winning the singles title, with women's champion Rybakina winning 521,754 euros (£449,060).

The Italian Open has separately committed to equal prize money external-link by 2025.

The current WTA 1,000 events in Rome, Beijing, Cincinnati and Toronto will expand their draws to be held over two weeks.

There will also be additional one-week 1,000 events held in Doha, Dubai and a yet-to-be named event.

WTA 500 events will increase to 17, while WTA 250s will have a "stronger regional focus" to help develop the next generation.

"Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I'm proud the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunities," WTA founder Billie Jean King said.

"I hope that women in other sports and walks of life are inspired by its example."