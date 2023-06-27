Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Lily Miyazaki is the seventh-highest ranked British women's player at 242nd in the world

Wimbledon Qualifying Dates: 26-29 June. Venue: Community Sports Centre, Roehampton Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Lily Miyazaki and Naiktha Bains secured victories in the opening round of women's Wimbledon qualifying.

The second qualifying round is on Wednesday, with the final round on Thursday deciding who goes into next week's main Wimbledon draw.

Miyazaki, a semi-finalist at the Surbiton Trophy earlier this month, beat South Korea's Han Na Lae 6-2 6-4.

Bains, 25, fought back from a set down to overcome Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Emily Appleton won the opening set but lost 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 against Canada's Carol Zhao, while Britain's Eden Silva was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Argentina's Julia Riera.

Still to come on Tuesday are 14-year-old Hannah Klugman and 15-year-old Mingge Xu, who playReka Luca Jani of Hungary and Australian Storm Hunter respectively.

Anna Brogan faces Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra with Isabelle Lacy against Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Miyazaki aims to use Australian Open 'heartbreak' as motivation

Miyazaki, 27, was given a wildcard to play at Wimbledon last year and in the opening round won the first set against current world number five Caroline Garcia before losing in three sets.

She is aiming to qualify by right for a Grand Slam for the first time and hoping a near miss at the Australian Open in January, when she lost in a final set tie-break in the last qualifying round, can inspire her.

"It was heart-breaking losing 7-6 in the third, but I've been working hard since then and that made me hungry to get better," said the world number 242.

"I feel my game is going in the right direction and hopefully I can keep it going."

Wimbledon finalist Bouchard out in first qualifying round

Eugenie Bouchard (left) lost 6-3 6-0 to Petra Kvitova in the 2014 Wimbledon women's singles final

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, who lost to Petra Kvitova in the 2014 Wimbledon singles final, failed to get past the first qualifying round in 2023, losing 6-4 7-5 to Greet Minnen of Belgium.

Bouchard has dropped to 218 in the world rankings and has not gone beyond the quarter-finals of any tournament since March 2021.

Hsieh Su-wei, 37, only returned to action in April after she missed 18 months because of injury. She moved through to the second round of qualifying with a 6-1 6-4 win over American Sachia Vickery.

Hsieh reached the fourth round of the women's singles at Wimbledon in 2018, beating top seed Simona Halep in the third round.

Sofia Kenin has been as high as fourth in the world rankings and is a Grand Slam champion, having won the Australian Open in 2020.

She advanced through the first qualifying round with a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over fellow American Irina Falconi Hartman.

Busy day for Britons on Wednesday

British quartet Johannus Monday, Toby Samuel, Charles Broom and Billy Harris are also all in action in the second qualifying round on Wednesday, with the final qualifying round on Thursday.

Britain's Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie qualified automatically for the main draw, while Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, George Loffhagen and Ryan Peniston have been given wildcards.

No British women were ranked in the top 100 at the cut-off date for Wimbledon to qualify automatically, although Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Katie Swan and Heather Watson were handed wildcards.

Wimbledon begins on 3 July with full coverage across the BBC.