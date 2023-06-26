Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johannus Monday, along with Jacob Fearnley, won the men's doubles title at the Nottingham Open earlier this month and have been handed a wildcard to play in the men's doubles event at Wimbledon

Wimbledon Qualifying Dates: 26-29 June. Venue: Community Sports Centre, Roehampton. Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

British quartet Johannus Monday, Toby Samuel, Charles Broom and Billy Harris won their first matches at Wimbledon qualifying to move two rounds away from securing their places in the main draw.

Monday, 21, came from a set down to defeat 2022 boys' champion, Croatia's Mili Poljicak, 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Samuel, 20, another wild card, overcame a rankings gap of nearly 250 places to defeat Antoine Bellier 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Broom beat Alessandro Giannessi and Harris overcame Alexander Ritschard.

But there were defeats for Stuart Parker, who won the first set against seventh seed James Duckworth before losing out 4-6 6-3 6-1, and Harry Wendelken, beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-6) by Italian Matteo Gigante.

Daniel Cox took the opening set against Federico Gaio of Italy but lost 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5, while Luca Pow only won four games in his 6-3 6-1 defeat by Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands.

Broom, 25, gained a 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win over Italy's Giannessi, while 28-year-old Harris fought back from behind to beat his Swiss opponent 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Charles Broom was one of four British players to win in Wimbledon qualifying on Monday

Players need to win three matches to secure a place in the main draw, with Monday, Samuel, Broom and Harris all in action again on Wednesday, with the final qualifying round on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild, who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of the French Open last month, is into round two of Wimbledon qualifying thanks to a 6-4 6-4 win over Jelle Sels of the Netherlands.

South Korea's Chung Hyeon, an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2018, was another winning on Monday, beating Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Lucas Pouille has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the last eight at both Wimbledon and the US Open. The former world number 10 beat Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic 4-6 6-3 6-3 on Monday.

Pouille, 29, has recently spoken of his battle with alcoholism and depression following an elbow injury.

He said: "In the past few years it was really difficult to accept the fact I had to play qualifying, that I wasn't where I was before my injury but now it's quite clear in my head that that's my level at the moment."

Britain's Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie qualified automatically for the main draw, while Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, George Loffhagen and Ryan Peniston have been given wildcards.

Lily Miyazaki is 242nd in the world and lost to current world number five Caroline Garcia in the first round of Wimbledon in 2022

On Tuesday, qualifying for the women's singles begins with Britons Emily Appleton, Naiktha Bains, Anna Brogan, Hannah Klugman, Isabelle Lacy, Lily Miyazaki, Eden Silva and Mingge Xu all in action.

No British women were ranked in the top 100 at the cut-off date for Wimbledon to qualify automatically, although Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Katie Swan and Heather Watson were handed wildcards.

Wimbledon begins on 3 July with full coverage across the BBC.

Murray to play Wimbledon warm-up at Hurlingham

Andy Murray will warm up for Wimbledon with a match against world number six Holger Rune at the Hurlingham Tennis Classic in London on Wednesday.

The two-time former Wimbledon champion recently won Challenger Tour events at the Surbiton Trophy and Nottingham Open, but lost in the opening round to Alex de Minaur at Queen's Club last week.

Rune, 20, reached the semi-finals of that tournament before also losing to De Minaur and should provide strong opposition for Murray at the exhibition event.

Hurlingham frequently attracts the world's best players and will also host world number one Carlos Alcaraz, top British player Cameron Norrie and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

The Serb, who will bid to equal Roger Federer's tally of eight titles at the All England Club, faces American Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.