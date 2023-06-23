Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cinch Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-25 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online.

British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

World number 13 Norrie, the 2021 Queen's finalist, made too many errors in a subdued first-set performance.

Norrie, 27, improved in the second set but some poor shots and a double fault resulted in a one-sided tie-break.

World number 32 Korda will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov in the last four on Saturday.

Norrie, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, was broken in the fifth game but had three break points of his own in the following game.

However, he was unable to take advantage as Korda's serve got him out of trouble.

Norrie needed back-to-back aces to hold his next service game, but could not make inroads on Korda's serve as he lost the opening set.

Norrie trailed early in the second set but hauled himself back to 3-3, the first time he was able to get near Korda's serve.

But Korda, the son of former Australian Open winner Petr and brother of major champion golfer Nelly, raced away with the tie-break to reach the last four on his Queen's debut.

Korda, 22, said: "It's massive. I'm playing really well on grass, I feel comfortable and I'm really enjoying myself here.

"As many matches as I can get, I'm always super happy. Everything is clicking right now."

Meanwhile, Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof lost 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in the semi-finals of the men's doubles to American Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

'It gave me fire in the belly to beat him'

Second seed Holger Rune of Denmark will face Alex de Minaur in the other singles semi-final after overcoming Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-5 in a match spiced up when the Italian smashed an overhead straight at him.

"He can do what he wants," said Rune. "I mean, it's not the best thing to do, for sure. But again, it is legal. He can hit the ball where he wants to.

"It just gave me fire in the belly to beat him even more. I'm super happy to manage to beat him in two sets. It feels good. I'm in the semi-final, he's not. So I'm happy."

Australian De Minaur, who beat Andy Murray in his opening match, defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4 4-6 6-4.