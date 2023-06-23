Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cinch Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-25 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online.

British number one Cameron Norrie's run at Queen's ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

World number 13 Norrie, the 2021 Queen's finalist, made too many errors in a subdued first-set performance.

Norrie, 27, improved in the second set but played some sloppy shots and served a double fault to lose the tie-break.

World number 32 Korda, 22, will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov in the last four on Saturday.

Norrie, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, dropped his serve in the fifth game but had three break points in the following game.

However, he was unable to take advantage as Korda's serve pulled him out of trouble.

Norrie nearly lost his serve again in the seventh game but this time the Briton served back-to-back aces, but he could not make inroads into Korda's serve to save the set.

Norrie was unable to raise his game in the second set, losing his serve in the fifth game.

Norrie finally managed to put some pressure on Korda, bringing a previously subdued crowd to life with a roar and a fist-pump as he broke back to level the set.

Now more energised, Norrie held serve to love

Second seed Holger Rune of Denmark will face Alex de Minaur in the other semi-final after overcoming Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-5.

Australian De Minaur, who beat Andy Murray in his opening match, overcame Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4 4-6 6-4.