Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying 2023: How to watch on the BBC as Petra Kvitova bids to defend her Eastbourne title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Watch live tennis from Eastbourne on BBC TV from Monday as six of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon.
Big names playing at Devonshire Park include Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and and defending Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova.
Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur and teenage star Coco Gauff also feature.
You can also watch Wimbledon qualifying on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from Monday.
Coverage details
All times are BST and subject to late changes. BBC Sport has rights to show the WTA event only at Eastbourne
Monday, 26 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Tuesday, 27 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday, 28 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 29 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wimbledon qualifying
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 30 June
Eastbourne
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 1 July
Eastbourne
12:15-14:15 - BBC One
