Britain's Katie Boulter reached a career-high ranking of 77 after winning the title in Nottingham

Birmingham Classic Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham Dates: 19-25 June Coverage: Live coverage on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC iPlayer

British number one Katie Boulter suffered a first-round defeat at the Birmingham Classic, two days after winning her first WTA Tour title.

Boulter, on the back of her fine Nottingham Open triumph, lost 7-5 7-5 to China's Zhu Lin.

Harriet Dart later came out on top in an all-British match against Nottingham runner-up Jodie Burrage.

Dart beat Burrage, who was bidding to replace Boulter as British number one, 4-6 6-2 7-5.

Burrage could have replaced Boulter at the top of the rankings had she reached the final, but appeared to struggle with cramp in the final stages of the third set.

Birmingham is one of a number of British grass-court events held before Wimbledon, which begins on 3 July.

Boulter did not drop a set in her Nottingham triumph but had a quick turnaround to play in Birmingham, where she reached the quarter-finals last year.

"I knew coming here that I would be on the back foot body-wise, which is a place I actually want to be because it means I'm pushing myself having played a lot of matches," she said.

"I didn't want to skip a week and I'm proud of myself for going out there and I gave it absolutely everything I had.

"Unfortunately I was on the losing side today but I pick myself up and we get ready for the next few events."

There were no British women in the top 100 at the cut-off point for this year's Wimbledon, with the players relying on wildcards or having to come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw.

Earlier, second seed Jelena Ostapenko survived a scare to beat the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-1, ranked 49 in the world.

The Latvian will face Venus Williams in the next round with the American having secured an emotional three-set win against Italy's Camila Giorgi on Monday.

Romania's Sorana Cirstea also advanced with a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win over compatriot Ana Bogdan.