Anett Kontaveit has won six singles titles on the WTA tour

Former world number two Anett Kontaveit has announced her retirement from tennis due to a condition in her back.

The Estonian said the problem "does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition" and explained Wimbledon will be her last tournament.

The 27-year-old's best result in a grand slam tournament was reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2020.

"Tennis has given and taught me a lot," Kontaveit said.

She added in a statement on Instagram: "It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and to be able to play in front of my supporters and fans all over the world.

"I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player."

Kontaveit has lumbar disc degeneration, which can cause pain, numbness and pins and needles, according to the NHS. external-link

Wimbledon starts on 3 July and the draw will be made on 30 June.