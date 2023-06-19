Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open in January and missed the French Open through injury

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Halle Open grass-court tournament with an ongoing knee problem.

The Australian, 28, underwent surgery on his left knee earlier this year.

The withdrawal puts Kyrgios' Wimbledon participation in doubt but he said he was trying to give himself "the best opportunity" to play at the All England Club.

In Stuttgart last week Kyrgios lost in the first round to China's Wu Yibing.

That was the Australian's first match in five months and he struggled with his movement during a straight-set defeat.

In a video released by Halle's organisers, Kyrgios said his withdrawal from the German tournament was "very unfortunate news".

"I'm still dealing with a couple of things with my knee... As you all know, that tournament [Wimbledon] means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body," he added.

Kyrgios reached the semi-finals in Halle last year and then made a maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

"I didn't want to go out there and not give you the same performance I gave last year [at Halle]. So hopefully next year I'll be healthy enough to play," he said.

After his loss in Stuttgart, Kyrgios tweeted: "It's a process to get back to where I was. I know it's hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was."

Kyrgios is scheduled to play in Mallorca next week, while Wimbledon starts on 3 July.