Nottingham Open 2023 results: Katie Boulter beats Jodie Burrage to win first WTA title

By Sonia OxleyBBC Sport

Katie Boulter won her first WTA title with a dominant victory in Nottingham over Jodie Burrage in the first all-British tour-level final in 46 years.

The British women's number one ranking was also on the line as Boulter outplayed her good friend 6-3 6-3.

"I'm definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight," Boulter said in her on-court interview.

Earlier, Andy Murray won the men's event as Britons find form on grass before next month's Wimbledon.

Boulter and Burrage were contesting the first all-British WTA final since Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco on 28 February 1977.

Both players were also appearing in their first WTA finals after excellent performances in Nottingham this week but it was Boulter who took control from the start.

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage embrace at the net
Katie Boulter (right) became British number one last week and would have lost top spot to Jodie Burrage if Burrage had won the final

The day's order of play had been changed because of the forecast of rain, and with dark clouds hanging heavy, Boulter stormed into a 5-1 lead with a double break in the opening set.

But she then failed to serve it out at the first opportunity as Burrage's forehand clicked. That was the only blip for the 26-year-old though as she immediately broke back to seal the set.

She barely paused for breath at the start of the second, taking the first two games to love and faced her only real challenge at 3-1 when she had to fend off break point with a stunning backhand winner.

Boulter, who considers this her home tournament after growing up in Leicester, delivered her first ace of the match when she was serving for victory.

She missed her first match point when she sent a backhand narrowly wide - Burrage's puff of the cheeks a big indication of just how close that had been - but then celebrated victory when Burrage sent a forehand long.

The pair shared a warm hug at the net and then sat next to each other chatting and laughing while they waited for the trophy presentation at the end of a memorable week for both of them.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 16:00

    Yeah well the Brits done well this week. Ere are good to see Jodie back on form n all n well done to Katie on winnin er first WTA well deserved n all. Good week for Eather n Arriet n all on ere.

  • Comment posted by Phil Easton, today at 15:50

    Blimey, Boulters win has HYS attached to the headlines, Murray's win no HYS, are the BBC changing their ways ?

  • Comment posted by KezC, today at 15:46

    Well done Katie, clearly grass is her preferred surface, oozing with confidence and humility this week, hope she does well at Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:46

    Congratulations to both the finalists. Boulter has demonstrated a very good shot making - strong, flat, deep. The service is fine too. Net play needs developing. Her cool head should make it possible to move up the rankings. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 15:45

    Katie’s top ranking of 82 came 4 years ago, just before a major back injury which put her back to a ranking of around 300. She has done well to get back to the top hundred (almost) but has to nurse her injuries.

    A good performance by both our girls. Jodie’s time will come, as will Harriet’s

    If they can get into the top hundred and play consistently (the issue) then hopefully they will stay put.

  • Comment posted by notinmyname, today at 15:45

    Well done to Katie on the win. Great to see her building on the grass court success she had last year. Congratulations to all the British women who did so well this week. Hope it continues in Birmingham 👏

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 15:43

    Never heard of Jodie Burrage or the Nottingham Open.

    Great stuff.

    • Reply posted by notinmyname, today at 15:47

      notinmyname replied:
      And yet you feel the need to comment on this chain. Maybe you’ve heard of Jo Konta? - she won Nottingham a few years back so it’s a regular event.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 15:42

    Boulter finally looks to back at the level she was in 2019 when she got a stress fracture of the spine. It looks like some hard gym work has been possible and it is paying off. Onwards.

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 15:42

    Well done Katie but credit to Jodie knocking out some good players including Alize Cornet in the semis. With Birmingham and Eastbourne to come before Wimbledon exciting times for British Tennis and well done to Andy Murray on his win too!

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 15:34

    👏🏻🎾👱🏻‍♀️🏆 EMMA WHO

    • Reply posted by Unimpressed, today at 15:43

      Unimpressed replied:
      Well done Katie, btw, Raducant’do is history…🥱🥱

  • Comment posted by pgord, today at 15:34

    Both Boulter and Burridge did well to make final although in final Katie Boulter was more determined to win and more focused.I think that was reflected at the end as well when Jodie Burridge didn’t look/talk in a disappointed way at all after a final defeat- something you don’t see from the best players after finals even when playing friends ..🤔

  • Comment posted by Ama, today at 15:34

    What dies British number one means. Which country does she represent in the Commonwealth games?

    • Reply posted by AG, today at 15:36

      AG replied:
      Tennis not a Commonwealth Games sport.

  • Comment posted by Liz Truss, today at 15:33

    Katie Boulter is now odds on favourite to win Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 15:29

    Out in R1 at Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 15:25

    Heavy odds on there will be no Brits by 2nd week of Wimbledon

    • Reply posted by Snape, today at 15:32

      Snape replied:
      Unfortunately that is a reality here, as the rankings don't lie. You have to get results all year and when they face a tough opponent, it will be different. I realise that might sound harsh, to those that just watch tennis at this time of the year. But it's the reality of the sport, many Brits don't play the top players week in week out.

  • Comment posted by Pencenotp, today at 15:22

    Congrats to Katie, but with all due respect, none of the top players were taking part in the event.

    • Reply posted by Brandon, today at 15:27

      Brandon replied:
      It’s still a big win. And the tournament started with two players ranked in the top 10 in the draw.

  • Comment posted by DrRobbo, today at 15:19

    Well done Katie, well-deserved and a lovely way to cement the British number one position.
    Let's hope we won't have to wait so long for the next all-British tour level final!

  • Comment posted by liverpoolfcfan, today at 15:18

    Well done Katie!!!!

  • Comment posted by Snape, today at 15:15

    Congratulations, but you have to turn up to tournaments the rest of the year, or as has been mentioned aready, it papers over the cracks. But a win is a win, so well done.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:14

    She looked like she was on a mission this week

