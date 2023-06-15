Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre Dates: 12-18 June Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Centre Court at the Nottingham Open was the scene of a dominant British display as Andy Murray, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage all secured wins to reach the quarter-finals.

Top seed Murray, 36, continued his Wimbledon preparations with a 6-3 7-5 victory over France's Hugo Grenier.

Meanwhile, Boulter and Dart will meet in an all-British affair on Friday.

Burrage secured her first WTA quarter-final with an impressive victory over world number 21 Magda Linette.

Heather Watson is also in the last eight, making it the first time four British women have ever reached the quarter-finals of the same WTA Tour event.

Murray, having claimed his first title on home soil since Wimbledon in 2016 with his win at Surbiton last week, secured an early break to take control of the first set against Grenier.

The Frenchman came out firing in the second with some powerful serving but the Scot rallied with a hold to love to draw level at 5-5 before following up with a break and then serving out the match to secure a straight-set win.

He is ranked 44th in the world and is trying to secure a top-32 seeding for Wimbledon, which begins on 3 July.

"I feel like I moved well, I'm recovering well," said Murray.

"It's been a lot of matches for me - I'm an old boy now so it takes me a bit longer to recover but I'm feeling good."

Murray joins fellow Briton George Loffhagen in Friday's quarter-finals and said it's exciting to see so many home players having success at the tournament.

"It's brilliant, especially for the women, they've done well this week. A lot of them have had injury problems but they've all started the grass-court season well. Let's keep it going into the weekend."

Anther Briton, Ryan Peniston, ranked 201 in the world, lost 6-4 6-2 to Switzerland's number eight seed Dominic Stricker.

Boulter and Dart set up all-British quarter-final

New British number one Boulter came through a tricky encounter with Ukrainian lucky loser Daria Snigur in straight sets to reach her third quarter-finals at the Nottingham tournament.

Boulter, ranked 126 in the world, beat 21-year-old Snigur 7-5 6-3 after becoming the highest ranked player in Britain when she reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy last week.

Boulter squandered seven break points in the first set but was persistent and went on to capitalise on Snigur's hampered movement, due to a knee injury she received treatment for midway through the second set.

"It was an absolute battle, I'm really proud of myself," said Boulter.

"I put my heart on the line and played as well as I could. A couple of those games were ridiculous. It was so tough."

Dart was up next and set up a quarter-final against her compatriot with a 6-0 7-5 win over Ukrainian fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina, ensuring at least one British woman will be in the semi-final.

The 26-year-old dominated the first set and did not drop a single game as Kalinina, number 25 in the world, struggled to get going.

But after Dart received treatment to what seemed like a lower-back strain, she was made to work for the second, going a break down but battling back to secure a late break of her own and progress.

"I hope to play more sets like that [first set]," said Dart. "I knew I had to come out firing - I'm just really pleased to be able to come through in two sets."We're [she and Boulter] good friends but let the better player win tomorrow!"

Burrage secured what is perhaps one of the best wins of her career with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Australian Open semi-finalist Linette and will face Magdalena Frech for a semi-final place.

"When we are all doing well it really pushes everyone on, it is a bit daunting going on after the other two [Boulter and Dart] won, it was a little bit of pressure," said Burrage.

"But in the same breath it did help as well, but when you're out on court you're just wanting to win."

Doubles success for Brits

In the men's doubles, British duo Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara secured a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over India's Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni to reach the semi-finals.

Joining them in the last four are fellow Britons Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday, who beat Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-6 (7-4) 6-3, and the British pairs could meet in the title match should they both win their semi-finals.

In the women's doubles, British pair Watson and Dart beat Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya 6-4 7-6 (9-7) as they prepare for their respective quarter-finals on Friday.

Meanwhile in the Libema Open in the Netherlands, Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof moved into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.

The top-seeded pairing, who lost in the US Open final last year, overcame American pair Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in a final-set tie break 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 10-3.