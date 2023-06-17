Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's top three ranked men are all inside the top 50 - Cameron Norrie is 13th in the world, Andy Murray 44th and Dan Evans 28th

Watch live on BBC TV as Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans continue their preparations for Wimbledon at the Queen's Club Championships.

The tournament, which starts on Monday, also features 2021 and 2022 champion Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Spain's world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Jamie Murray will compete in the doubles and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the wheelchair singles.

The BBC also has live coverage of the Birmingham Classic on digital services.

Nine of the world's top 30 female players will be in action at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

World number 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil returns to defend her title while other leading players include Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will also be competing as a wildcard.

Coverage details

All times are BST and subject to late changes.

Queen's Club

Monday, 19 June

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 20 June

Queen's Club

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 June

Queen's Club

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

Queen's Club

12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

Queen's Club

12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

Queen's Club

13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

Queen's Club

13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-14:50 - BBC Red Button

Further tennis events on the BBC

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court tournament at Eastbourne and the Wimbledon qualifying tournament before comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3-16 July.