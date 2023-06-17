Queen's 2023: How to watch Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans at Queen's & stream Birmingham Classic live coverage
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Watch live on BBC TV as Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans continue their preparations for Wimbledon at the Queen's Club Championships.
The tournament, which starts on Monday, also features 2021 and 2022 champion Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Spain's world number two Carlos Alcaraz.
Jamie Murray will compete in the doubles and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the wheelchair singles.
The BBC also has live coverage of the Birmingham Classic on digital services.
Nine of the world's top 30 female players will be in action at the Edgbaston Priory Club.
World number 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil returns to defend her title while other leading players include Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will also be competing as a wildcard.
Coverage details
All times are BST and subject to late changes.
Queen's Club
Monday, 19 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 20 June
Queen's Club
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 21 June
Queen's Club
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button
Thursday, 22 June
Queen's Club
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button
Friday, 23 June
Queen's Club
12:00-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
13:10-17:55 - BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 June
Queen's Club
13:00-17:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 25 June
Queen's Club
13:15-16:05 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Birmingham Classic
10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10:50-14:50 - BBC Red Button
Further tennis events on the BBC
The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court tournament at Eastbourne and the Wimbledon qualifying tournament before comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3-16 July.
