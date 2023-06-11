Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray had not won a grass-court title of any kind since triumphing in the doubles at Queen's alongside Feliciano Lopez in 2019

Britain's Andy Murray claimed his first grass-court singles title for seven years with victory over Jurij Rodionov in the Surbiton Trophy final.

The 36-year-old produced an impressive display of big serving and returning to brush aside the Austrian 6-3 6-2.

Murray's surge to victory was held up by a rain delay of almost three hours but the Scot returned to swiftly win the three games required to triumph.

It is also his first singles title on grass since his 2016 Wimbledon win.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain's Katie Swan lost 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-1) to Belgian Yanina Wickmayer in the women's final.

Swan, 24, would have overtaken the injured Emma Raducanu as British number one with victory but lost out after two hours and 38 minutes.

More to follow.