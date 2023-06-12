Close menu

French Open 2023: Is Novak Djokovic ahead of Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer in GOAT race?

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments240

Novak Djokovic with the number 23 embroidered on his top - the number of Grand Slams he has now won - and the French Open trophy
Djokovic lifted the French Open trophy wearing a top bearing the number 23 - the number of Grand Slams he has won

Not only was Novak Djokovic playing for the French Open title on Sunday, but he also had the opportunity to move clear for the first time in the race to be crowned the GOAT of men's tennis.

The number of Grand Slam titles is the most obvious and easiest metric for those who wish to determine - and not everyone does - the Greatest Of All Time.

The Serb, 36, won at Roland Garros to land his 23rd major title, moving him one clear of Rafael Nadal and three ahead of Roger Federer.

With 37-year-old Nadal out injured for much of the year and planning to retire in 2024, and 41-year-old Federer already retired, Djokovic beating Casper Ruud for his third French Open title may have settled the debate once and for all.

Now Djokovic has the chance at Wimbledon in July - where he is the four-time defending champion - to move ahead of Serena Williams and equal Margaret Court's record by winning his 24th major.

Novak Djokovic (23) leads the men's GOAT race, ahead of Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20)

For some, the GOAT discussion is frivolous and does a disservice to the achievements of each player.

The numbers do not tell the full picture, of course. It is not possible to quantify their different playing styles, how they have adapted their games or their physical and mental strength, nor how they have overcome the tough moments that have peppered their careers.

But it does provide the framework for the debate. Here, BBC Sport crunches the numbers and gives you the chance to have your say in the comments section at the bottom.

From a frontrunner to a three-horse race

The race to be crowned the GOAT - in terms of major titles, at least - became a fluctuating battle between three men, which few had seen coming.

When a 27-year-old Federer overtook Pete Sampras' previous best mark with his 15th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2009, few thought he would ever be caught.

At that stage, 23-year-old Nadal had won six majors and 22-year-old Djokovic had just landed his maiden title at the 2008 Australian Open.

Graph showing how the men's GOAT race has unfolded

After winning at least one major every year from 2003 to 2010, Federer's trajectory began to plateau in 2011, the year Djokovic took his game to new heights.

Another Wimbledon title followed for Federer in 2012 - but then, thanks to a combination of his rivals' brilliance and injuries, the Swiss did not win another major for four years.

Most wrote him off as Nadal and Djokovic closed in on his tally, before Federer's renaissance in 2017 - when his rivals stumbled because of injury and loss of form - kept him at least three titles ahead.

That was until 2019, when Nadal and Djokovic shared the four majors equally, leaving the trio closer than ever.

Then Federer had company - for the first time since he was briefly level with Sampras in 2009 - after Nadal's win at Roland Garros in 2020.

Djokovic pulled level on 20 after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021.

But he missed the opportunity to win again at Melbourne Park in 2022 when he was deported from Australia in a visa row connected to him not being vaccinated for Covid-19.

That allowed Nadal to take the outright lead for the first time, moving two clear when he won a record 14th Roland Garros title last year.

However, Djokovic won Wimbledon last year and has added the Australian Open and French Open titles this year to take sole leadership for the first time.

How do they compare on different surfaces?

Some had argued that Nadal's dominance on the Roland Garros clay means he is perhaps not as complete an all-round player as Federer and Djokovic.

The 'King of Clay' has won 14 of his 22 major titles in Paris. Neither Federer nor Djokovic have been as dominant in one place, although nor has any other player - male or female - in the history of the sport.

But Federer and Djokovic do each have a Grand Slam they have bossed over the years, and at which they hold the record for the number of men's titles won.

Djokovic has claimed 10 of his 23 victories on the Australian Open hard courts, while Federer won eight of his 20 majors on the Wimbledon grass.

However, neither Federer nor Nadal have achieved what Djokovic did by lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires again on Sunday - winning at least three Slams on each surface.

By beating Ruud, Djokovic has become the only man in history - and fourth player after Court, Steffi Graf and Williams - to win each of the four majors three times.

Nadal has won them all at least twice, with Federer winning just once on the Paris clay.

Graph showing where Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won their Grand Slam titles

How have they fared against each other?

This is another area where Djokovic's claims are strengthened.

He just has the edge over Nadal in an enduring rivalry that has been played out more times than any other in men's history.

Djokovic has won 30 of their 59 meetings, although the Spaniard has won 11 of their 18 matches at the majors.

Djokovic has won 30 of his 59 matches against Nadal

Djokovic's head-to-head record against Federer is even better - he has won 27 of their 50 matches.

Djokovic has been victorious in 11 of their 17 Grand Slam contests, including their past six meetings at majors, a run stretching back to 2014.

Djokovic has won 27 of his 50 matches against Federer

How do they compare in terms of longevity?

Aside from Grand Slam titles, the length of time spent as the world number one is another key indicator.

Djokovic has spent the most weeks in history at the top of the men's rankings.

By beating Ruud, he replaced Carlos Alcaraz as world number one and will top the rankings for a record-extending 388th week of his career.

That is well ahead of Federer's 310 weeks, with Pete Sampras (286), Ivan Lendl (270), Jimmy Connors (268) and Nadal (209) coming next.

A bar chart showing the number of weeks spent at world number one. Novak Djokovic has spent the most, followed by Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl, Jimmy Connors and Rafael Nadal.

What about the other big tournaments?

While Grand Slams garner the most attention, there are plenty of other important tournaments that feed into the conversation.

Of the big three, Federer has won the most career titles, with 103. In fact, only American Connors, who won 109 titles, has a better tally in the men's game.

Djokovic's latest French Open titles moves him on to 94, joint with Lendl in third place, and two clear of Nadal's 92.

A bar chart showing the number of men's singles tournaments won by Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Federer and Djokovic lead the way at the end-of-season ATP Tour Finals, with Djokovic winning a record-equalling sixth title last year at an event which Nadal, curiously, has never won.

Nadal is a two-time runner-up - he lost to Federer in 2010 and Djokovic in 2013 - but has missed five of the past 11 editions.

Below the Grand Slams and Tour Finals, the next tier of events are the nine Masters tournaments.

Since 2009 these have been held on hard courts in Indian Wells, Miami, Canada (alternating between Montreal and Toronto), Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris Bercy, with clay-court events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Djokovic won the Rome title last year to claim his 38th Masters title, moving further clear of Nadal. Behind the pair are Federer, Andre Agassi and Andy Murray.

In 2018 Djokovic became the first and only man to win all nine Masters tournaments.

A bar chart showing the number of Masters tournaments won by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Andy Murray.

Now you have considered the evidence, is Djokovic the undisputed men's GOAT? Or are Nadal and Federer still in the debate? Have your say in the comments section below.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

240 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 08:53

    Can this debate be settled by metrics alone? If so, then yes Djokovic. Rafa has been unluckier with injuries which could be factored in to the debate.

    If the debate were to include style, grace and ease on the eye then Federer wins hands down.

    For me I will always think of Federer as the greatest player of all time for a combination of factors but on Grand Slams alone then yes it’s Djokovic.

    • Reply posted by U can talk, today at 09:04

      U can talk replied:
      Fair summation.

  • Comment posted by VD15, today at 08:51

    Sport is about winning and not how good your one handed backhand looks. Otherwise Ronaldinho would be the greatest footballer of all time. Djokovic has: most grand slam titles, most masters 1000 titles, most weeks No1, most top 10 wins, most points ever on ATP tour, Golden Masters, leads Nadal and Fed in H2H, has won every slam at least 3x (best all rounder as well). There is literally no debate.

    • Reply posted by keshymckesh, today at 08:58

      keshymckesh replied:
      As a Federer fan (that backhand does look good) I have to agree with this and basically came to write this exact comment.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 08:52

    Djokovic is clearly ahead on the numbers, so if that's your thing, then it's undisputed.

    But like many said when Nadal took the lead, it's all subjective when things are as close as they have been over the past decade. My Dad swears that Borg is the greatest. I find it hard to look past Federer's impact as someone who played spellbinding attacking tennis in a time when it's dying out.

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 09:21

      cooperman replied:
      This article proves Djoko is the GOAT. In three years time, it will be indisputable

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 09:09

    Yeah I guess you have to say he had more success than the other two.
    Unfortunately he wins the top prize for a few other things as well.........

  • Comment posted by tecwo, today at 09:01

    If you properly digest the above stats, Novak is the GOAT. We're not talking about grace, role model or how well you wear a cardigan. We're talking about winning tennis matches.

    • Reply posted by indigitalsince97, today at 09:16

      indigitalsince97 replied:
      Numbers may not lie but they certainly don't tell the whole story about the greatness of an individual player.

  • Comment posted by JEAN HALL, today at 09:03

    Statistics don't lie, but when it comes to style, elegance and the pure pleasure of watching a tennis player, nothing can beat Federer at his best.

  • Comment posted by same old England, today at 08:46

    i think he has to be? only player with 3 GS at every slam, and to do it at RG in the era of rafa is phenomenal. i hate the negative comparisons between the 3, i admire them and they are all so different. djokovic has broken every record possible from adversity. Nadal has the best fighting spirit ever and has utterly dominated a surface! And we will never see someone as elegant as federer!

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 08:42

    Only player to win 3 of each is sensational in itself. 23 total. Winning records against the other candidates. People don't like him which is fair enough (I don't mind him) but don't let it cloud the judgement of on court achievement. He is without doubt the GOAT

  • Comment posted by Shep, today at 09:09

    Total slam numbers don't really mean much, especially in comparison with guys in the 60s and 70s who didn't attend certain tournaments. You have to take age into account - when Rafa, Novak and Federer were all between the ages of 21-28 Novak was a distant third. That all three have won slams after the age of 35 is an indictment of the tour and their competition.

    • Reply posted by bk, today at 09:51

      bk replied:
      Grand Slams don't really mean much. Congrats on dumbest statement of the year.

      Pick literally any statistic lol

  • Comment posted by gp, today at 08:57

    The GOAT issue is nonsense and this article involuntarily bears it out.

  • Comment posted by indigitalsince97, today at 09:15

    A true great sets the right example in their behaviour on and off the court like Federer (pre-retirement) or Nadal.

    • Reply posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 09:40

      Wakefield Owl replied:
      Not sure about Nadal’s on court behaviour - he has consistently taken too long between points besides his strange mannerisms.

  • Comment posted by Ravis88, today at 09:12

    Great player, shame about the man himself, so no.

    • Reply posted by misterchristmas, today at 09:34

      misterchristmas replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 08:44

    And he's not done yet it seems.

  • Comment posted by The Cat, today at 09:06

    There is no GOAT, you can only be the best in your era. Pre open tennis in 68, the best male players won as Amateurs then turned professional. Consider Pancho Gonzalez, I think he won the US open at 19 then turned professional and was then barred from all the slams until his 40's. One of many great players in this situation: Laver, Rosewall etc. Travel, equipment, courts also very different.

  • Comment posted by roly, today at 09:26

    Ok his achieved so much. There is more to being GOAT like having a likeable persona. Still can't get over the fact he moaned about carrying injuries but still won. Give me Rafa or Roger anytime.

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 09:10

    I reckon if you started them all off at the same time and they were all the same age Federer wins the most because he was physically more durable than Nadal, Djokovic would be a long way behind, he's only really kicked on since 2011.

    • Reply posted by Infusion, today at 09:15

      Infusion replied:
      Only kicked on since 2011....Which was 12 years ago!

  • Comment posted by nicko1644, today at 09:14

    So many people in these comments seem to struggle with the difference between "greatest" and "favourite". Federer might be your favourite but, I'm sorry, he is not the greatest player of all time. His career overlapped with both Djokovic's and Nadal's for many years and the numbers don't lie.

    • Reply posted by I Miss That Shed, today at 09:26

      I Miss That Shed replied:
      Totally agree - i keep seeing nonsense things like:
      "Yes he may be the best tennis player ever but his political views differ to mine so there's no way he can be the greatest"
      🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by eastfife1984, today at 09:06

    Djokovic is the greatest ever. I think that’s undisputed unless Nadal can win a few more majors, which I can’t see happening now.

    People will have a personal preference, and out of the three Djockovic has never enjoyed the support the other two have. (Nadal is my own favourite).

    But ultimately the numbers don’t lie, and whilst it’s show the three are amazing, ND is currently the best ever

  • Comment posted by partisan2me, today at 08:39

    Great win from Novak Djokovic, strange that he has done so well especially after we were told that without the vaccine he will probably die. He avoid it and has outperformed everyone one. Body autonomy is a fundamental right we all should hold dear.

    • Reply posted by Jangulas, today at 08:43

      Jangulas replied:
      He was also one of the best before COVID so not sure what your point is?

  • Comment posted by SotonCueMan, today at 09:23

    Most successful in grand slams - yes the figures do not lie and they cannot be disputed.

    Greatest - nope, in my opinion struggling to get into the top 10 historically. To be the greatest other characteristics such as leadership, respect, wisdom, being a positive role model all have to be factored in and he is lacking in several of these compared to others....

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured