From the section Tennis

Andy Murray won an ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence in France in May to end a near four-year title drought

Andy Murray reached his first singles final on British soil in almost seven years by beating Jordan Thompson in straight sets at the Surbiton Trophy.

Murray, 36, came through a tricky test against the Australian but saw off the defending champion 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

He meets Austria's Jurij Rodionov or Belgian Zizou Bergs in Sunday's final.

Murray's most recent British singles final appearance was in 2016 when he beat Novak Djokovic in the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London.

More to follow.