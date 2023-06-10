Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek has won all four of the Grand Slam finals she has contested

Iga Swiatek maintained her recent grip on the French Open by fighting past Karolina Muchova to win her third Roland Garros title in four years.

The top seed was the heavy favourite to beat 43rd-ranked Muchova, but had to dig deep to win 6-2 5-7 6-4.

Czech player Muchova, 26, broke for 4-3 in the decider, but Poland's Swiatek, 22, finished strongly to triumph.

Swiatek, who has now won four Grand Slams, is the first woman to defend the title since Justine Henin in 2007.

"I wouldn't be here without my team, sorry for being a bit difficult," said Swiatek, who dropped the lid off the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen seconds after collecting the trophy.

"I'm really happy we can be satisfied and celebrate now."

Muchova - told to quit last year by doctors because of injuries - showed remarkable resolve to fight back from a set and 3-0 down, not only making a contest of what had been a one-sided match but moving to within two service holds of a first major title.

However, after immediately being unable to back up the break for 4-4, she ended up losing in one of the cruellest possible ways by producing a double fault on Swiatek's first match point.

Swiatek instantly dropped her racquet and dropped to her haunches, bursting into tears on the court before hugging Muchova when she came around the net.

As Swiatek ran up to the stands to celebrate with her team - like she did after winning 12 months ago - Muchova sat in her chair contemplating what might have been.

Muchova received a rapturous standing ovation when she went to collect her runners-up prize, which led to her being overcome with emotion.

"It was so close yet so far. That's what happens when you play one of the best in Iga," she said.

Swiatek, who has won a seventh title in 16 clay-court tournaments, had not dropped a set at Roland Garros this year - nor in any of her three previous major finals - until Muchova took the match into a decider.

She looked uncharacteristically flustered as Muchova threatened an upset, only to regain her composure when it mattered.

