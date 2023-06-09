Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Surbiton Trophy 2023 Venue: Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club, Surrey. Dates: 5-11 June Coverage: Daily live television coverage on BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Andy Murray came back from a set down to beat Jason Kubler and reach the semi-finals at the Surbiton Trophy.

Murray, 36, won 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a match with 2022 champion Jordan Thompson of Australia.

Second seed Murray is the last remaining seeded player left in the tournament in Surrey.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray skipped the French Open to focus on the grass-court season and hopes to be seeded at next month's Wimbledon.

"I knew it was going to be hard," said Murray. "He played well and has a lot of variety in his game and was one of the best juniors in the world but has had some problems with injuries.

"I did fine, it was very windy and gusty a lot so tough to feel great when it is like that but I did well in the important moments.

"Most of the tournaments you play on tour are in purpose-built facilities whereas coming here, you all love tennis and are probably members, so it's always nice to play at clubs like this.

"It has been a good run so far and hopefully I can go a bit further than last year [when he lost in the semi-final]."

Andy Murray lost to American Denis Kudla in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy in 2022

Murray, ranked 43rd in the world, broke first in the third game of the match, although his advantage only lasted a few minutes as he lost his next service game against the fifth-seeded Australian.

In game eight, Murray then had his serve broken again and Kubler, 30, then served out the opening set.

But Murray broke Kubler's serve in the eighth game of the second set and then twice more in the early stages of the deciding set.

Murray is the last British player in the men's tournament, with Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Mark Whitehouse, Daniel Cox, Billy Harris, Ryan Peniston and Harry Wendelken all losing in the opening two rounds.

Reigning champion Thompson beat fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 in his quarter-final.

Women's final to feature at least one British player

In the women's competition, three of the four semi-finalists are British.

Britain's Katie Boulter, who will become the new British number one and replace Emma Raducanu if she gets to the final, defeated Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-2.

Boulter led 4-1 in the first set, then lost three games in a row but gained another break in the 12th game to win the opening set.

The second set was more straightforward as she broke the Golubic serve in the second and eighth games to complete the win.

Boulter will face Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in the semi-final and if Boulter wins that it will be an all-British final as Katie Swan plays Yuriko Lily Miyazaki in the other semi-final.

Swan fought back from a set down to eliminate top seed Tatjana Maria of Germany, winning 3-6 6-3 6-4, while Miyazaki overcame fellow Briton Isabelle Lacy 6-3 6-0.

Katie Boulter is ranked 125th in the world

Boulter said: "Yesterday was a battle in three sets and I'm so glad to get through in two sets.

"It's always tricky against a tough opponent but I fought really hard and found a way to win.

"I'm really enjoying it so far and the first week of the grass-court season is always a big buzz, especially among the British players."