Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won the calendar Grand Slam in 2021

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have reached the French Open wheelchair men's doubles final as they bid for a fourth title together in Paris.

The top seeds and three-time defending champions beat Belgian Joaquim Gerard and Japan's Tokito Oda 6-2 6-2.

The pair have won 16 Grand Slams together and won the Australian Open title earlier this year.

Hewett will also aim to retain his world number one ranking in singles when he plays Oda in Saturday's final.

In the quad doubles, Britain's Andy Lapthorne and South African partner Donald Ramphadi beat top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink 4-6 6-4 10-6 to reach the final.

Lapthorne and Ramphadi, bidding for their first quad doubles title together, will face Australian Heath Davidson and Canada's Robert Shaw on Saturday,