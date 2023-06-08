Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Miyu Kato (left) thanked team-mate Tim Puetz for his support following their victory in the mixed doubles final

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Japan's Miyu Kato won the French Open mixed doubles title four days after what she called an "unjust" disqualification for hitting a ball girl with a ball in the women's event.

Kato and Germany's Tim Puetz beat Bianca Andreescu of Canada and New Zealand's Michael Venus 4-6 6-4 10-6.

On Sunday, Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the women's doubles tournament.

"I hope this is redemption for you after what happened," Puetz said.

Reading from a prepared statement, an emotional Kato said: "It has been really challenging mentally for me in the past few days due to the unjust disqualification from the women's doubles.

"To my coach, I thank [you] for always being with me when I was having a hard time. To Tim, I'm so glad to have you as a partner, I thank you for always supporting me and cheering me up.

"I want to thank also the players, coaches and everyone for the heartfelt messages of support. I was able to use that positivity so I could be here."

In the women's doubles last-16 match on Sunday, Kato and Sutjiadi were losing 7-6 (7-1) 1-3 against the pairing of Marie Bouzkova from the Czech Republic and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo when the incident happened.

Kato sent a ball cross-court towards the ball girl, hitting her shoulder and leaving her visibly distressed.

The 28-year-old player was initially given a warning by the umpire but after protests from their opponents, Kato and Sutjiadi were disqualified. Kato, who apologised to the ball girl, was penalised by losing her prize money and ranking points.

After winning the mixed doubles final - her first Grand Slam title - Kato added: "It was unfortunate we were disqualified but I'm doing my best so we can return one day and claim the women's doubles final. Hopefully, the ball girl is OK.

"To Sara and Marie, my opponents in the women's doubles, I hope we can play each other again somewhere and have a great match.

"Lastly, to Roland Garros, it's unfortunate about the disqualification decision but I'm looking for a positive outcome of my appeal so I can receive my points and prize money."