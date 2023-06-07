Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Lexus Surbiton Trophy Venue: Surbiton Racket & Fitness Club Dates: 4-11 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Red Button.

Great Britain's Andy Murray is through to the quarter-finals of the Surbiton Trophy Challenger event after a straight-set win over Bu Yunchaokete.

The former world number one won 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 against the Chinese qualifier, who is 173rd in the rankings.

Murray, 36, skipped the French Open to focus on the grass-court season and hopes to be seeded at Wimbledon.

He will next face either fellow Briton Ryan Peniston or Czech Jiri Vesely, who are in action later on Wednesday.

Murray was the first to pounce in the opening set, breaking for a 4-2 lead before Yunchaokete broke back instantly.

Yunchaokete grew into the match and saved two set points but Murray dominated the resulting tie-breaker to take the lead.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray cut a frustrated figure after missing out on a break point for a 3-2 lead in the second set, but the Scot was able to achieve a break two games later.

Murray then served out the match, sealing victory with his 16th ace of the day.

Murray is 43rd in the ATP world rankings and needs to climb about 10 positions to be seeded at Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion.

In the women's draw at Surbiton, British number two Jodie Burrage was beaten despite going a set up against compatriot Yuriko Miyazaki, who triumphed 3-6 6-2 6-4.

Burrage had been the leading contender to replace Emma Raducanu as British number one, but needed to reach at least the quarter-finals at Surbiton.

Raducanu was forced to miss the French Open and will not return for Wimbledon this year as she recovers from minor surgeries on her ankle and hands.

Earlier, Harriet Dart fought back from a set down against Belgian Magali Kempen to win 2-6 6-4 6-3.

She will play top seed Tatjana Maria next after the German, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, beat Carole Monnet of France 6-4 2-6 6-3.