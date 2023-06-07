Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Hewett is bidding for a fourth French Open singles title, while he and Reid are hoping to secure a fourth consecutive doubles trophy at Roland Garros

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Alfie Hewett thrashed Gordon Reid in an all-British men's wheelchair singles quarter-final before the pair teamed up to win their doubles match at the French Open on Wednesday.

World number one Hewett took just 58 minutes to beat Reid 6-1 6-0.

They then joined forces to beat France's Frederic Cattaneo and American Casey Ratzlaff 6-2 7-5.

Top seeds Hewett and Reid are bidding for a fourth consecutive French Open title together.

A two-time runner-up in the singles event, Reid managed to hold serve in the very first game against his good friend Hewett, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion was ruthless thereafter, winning 12 games in a row.

Hewett, a three-time singles champion at Roland Garros, will play third seed Gustavo Fernandez in the semi-finals after the Argentine beat Japan's Takuya Miki 6-0 6-4.

In the doubles, Hewitt and Reid were able to pile pressure on Cattaneo and Ratzlaff's service games, breaking four times and holding twice in taking the opening set.

The second set was a closer affair as the pairs traded breaks in the first four games and then held serve until Hewett and Reid broke for a 6-5 lead, which allowed them to serve out the match in one hour 30 minutes.

They will face either Dutch duo Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren or Belgium's Joachim Gerard and Tokito Oda of Japan in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Britain's Andy Lapthorne suffered a 3-6 6-3 6-2 defeat by former doubles partner David Wagner in the quarter-finals of the men's quad wheelchair singles.