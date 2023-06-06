Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open in January

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said she does not support her president Alexander Lukashenko "right now" because of his backing of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Having declined to attend open news conferences at the French Open since Friday for her mental wellbeing after a series of political questions, Sabalenka resumed her regular media duties after reaching the semi-finals.

She had previously said "no athlete" supports the war but this is the first time she has spoken against Lukashenko.

"I don't support war," the 25-year-old said after her 6-4 6-4 win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. "I don't support Lukashenko right now."

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russia president Vladimir Putin, providing support in the invasion of Ukraine.

Sabalenka, who could become the women's world number one at the French Open, is one of Belarus' highest-profile athletes.

Since the war started in February 2022, she has been under pressure to distance herself from the nation's leader, whom she has met on several occasions in the past.

After the Minsk-born player won her first major at the Australian Open in January, Lukashenko congratulated Sabalenka on the triumph and was seen toasting her success in an online video.

He later said people knew which country she hailed from even if she was playing under a neutral flag.

"I said it many times already, I'm not supporting war. I don't want my country to be involved in any conflict," she said on Tuesday.

"I said it many times, and you know where I stand, you know. You have my position. You have my answer. I answered it many times. I'm not supporting the war.

"I don't want sport to be involved in politics, because I'm just a tennis player, a 25-years-old tennis player.

"If I would like to be political I wouldn't be here. I don't want to be involved in any politics. I just want to be a tennis player."

Sabalenka was speaking in her first open news conference since Wednesday, having skipped them after her previous two matches for her "own mental health and well-being".

She had been challenged by a Ukrainian reporter about Russia's invasion, supported by Belarus, saying she did not "feel safe" during Wednesday's news conference.

"I felt like my press conference became a political TV show, and I'm not expert in politics. I'm just a tennis player," she said.

"I had a few days to switch off from the press conference, few days to bring myself together, few days to realise a couple of things.

"That's why I feel safer. And nobody's putting words in my mouth, that's another reason."