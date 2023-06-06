Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski (right) and Wesley Koolhof (left) are still looking for their first Grand Slam title together

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Neal Skupski and partner Wesley Koolhof's bid for a first Grand Slam men's doubles title ended with a French Open quarter-final defeat.

Skupski and Dutchman Koolhof, the top seeds, were beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-4) by Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos, the 10th seeds.

Skupski had been the last remaining Briton in the doubles at Roland Garros.

He and Koolhof had been a mini break up in the second-set tie-break before letting the advantage slip away.

They were knocked out when Koolholf went just long with a backhand on the first match point.