Britain's Andy Murray kicked off his Wimbledon preparations with a straight-set victory over Chung Hyeon in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy.

The 36-year-old former world number one beat the South Korean 6-3 6-2 and will face a qualifier in round two of the Challenger event.

Murray skipped the French Open in order to focus on the grass-court season.

Every day of the Surbiton Trophy is live across the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Red Button.

The match began on even terms as Chung kept up with Murray's level. However, once the Scot secured the break in the first set, he grew in confidence.

The three-time Grand Slam champion served eight aces and only dropped one point behind his second serve throughout the match, ending the encounter with a strong serve and forehand combination.

Chung, a former Australian Open semi-finalist who used a protected ranking to enter the event, has been plagued by Achilles and back injuries since 2019. This was only his third match of the year, having not played an ATP singles match since 2020.

Later on Monday, Britain's Ryan Peniston takes on Czech Jiri Vesely.

Other Britons scheduled to play at the event this week include 2019 champion Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter.