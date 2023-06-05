Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ons Jabeur is the seventh seed at the French Open

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June. Venue: Roland Garros, Paris.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time with a 6-3 6-1 victory over American Bernarda Pera.

Jabeur played in the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2022 but lost in the first round at Roland Garros last year.

She has now reached the quarter-finals in all four Grand Slam events.

Seventh seed Jabeur, 28, will meet either Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last eight.

World number 36 Pera, also 28 and playing in her first Grand Slam last-16 match, struggled on Court Philippe Chatrier and did not hold serve at all.

Jabeur was not at her fluent best and was herself broken three times in the first set and at the start of the second set, but she raced through the final six games, sealing victory in 63 minutes.

"I wouldn't say it was easy, it was very tough and I'm so happy. It took me three times to get to the quarter-finals and I'm very happy to make my best result here at the French Open," Jabeur told Eurosport.

"Hopefully I can continue playing well and we will see what happens."