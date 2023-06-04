Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek has won four of the six sets she has played at the 2023 French Open without dropping a game

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

World number one Iga Swiatek will continue her bid for a third French Open title in four years against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Monday.

The Pole, 22, clinched her place in the fourth round with an emphatic 6-0 6-0 victory over China's Wang Xinyu.

US sixth seed Coco Gauff and Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur will also aim for a place in the last eight.

In the men's draw, 2022 finalist Casper Ruud and Danish 20-year-old Holger Rune could set up a quarter-final meeting.

Twelve months after suffering a serious ankle injury in last year's semi-final, former world number two Alexander Zverev's tournament will continue against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the night session match on Court Philippe Chatrier (19:15 BST).

Meanwhile, Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and American Asia Muhammad will play Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and American Nathaniel Lammons in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

Live text and radio commentary from Roland Garros is available on the BBC Sport website and app from 14:00 BST on Monday.

Away from Roland Garros, fellow Briton Andy Murray will begin his grass court season at the Surbiton Trophy, where he reached the semi-finals last year, against South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

Jabeur 'not far' from 2022 levels

Jabeur made huge progress in reaching both the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2022, finishing the year as the world number two.

But the French Open remains the only major where the Tunisian has failed to reach the quarter-finals, with back-to-back fourth round appearances preceding her surprise first-round exit last year.

The 28-year-old, who was forced to withdraw from her Madrid Open semi-final against Swiatek with a calf injury in April, fought back from a set down to beat Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the third round and set up a meeting with American world number 36 Bernarda Pera on Philippe Chatrier (10:00 BST).

Following that victory, she said she was beginning to feel she was "not so far" from a return to her best tennis.

"There are things that are going well. Others that are going less well. Mentally I'm present. The physical sensations will come back. Tennis sensations also," Jabeur said.

"These things take a lot of time. I have to accept my current condition now, because I was injured quite a lot of times this year.

"I'm not going to be impatient. I will give time to my body to adapt. And right now I'm winning matches without being at 100%, so I'm learning."

Should Jabeur progress, Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo would await in the last eight, with that match first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Gauff, 19, will meet 100th-ranked Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova with a potential quarter-final against top seed Swiatek looming.

That match follows men's fourth seed Ruud's meeting with Chilean world number 35 Nicolas Jarry on Philippe Chatrier.

Around the same time, sixth seed Rune will be taking on Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, aware he could set up a repeat of last year's quarter-final against 24-year-old Norwegian Ruud, which he lost in four sets.

Monday's other men's fourth round contest will see Japan's 27th seed Yoshihito Nishioka face Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry - one of three men's players (along with Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic) who are yet to lose a set at Roland Garros this year.