French Open 2023 results: Casper Ruud through to fourth round win win over Zhang Zhizhen
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2023
|Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Fourth seed Casper Ruud came from behind to end Zhang Zhizhen's hopes of making Chinese tennis history at the French Open.
Ruud made a slow start against Zhang, who was seeking to become the first Chinese man to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam in the open era, but rallied to win 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4.
Norway's Ruud will next face Chile's Nicolas Jarry or American Marcos Giron.
A runner-up here last year, Ruud is seeking a first Grand Slam title.
Among the other seeds playing on Saturday at Roland Garros is Danish world number six Holger Rune, with the 20-year-old taking on Argentina's Genaro Alberto Olivieri, who at 231 in the world is the lowest-ranked player to reach the third round in Paris this year.
