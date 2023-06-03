Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Casper Ruud, who reached the French Open and US Open finals last year, is chasing a first Grand Slam title

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Fourth seed Casper Ruud came from behind to end Zhang Zhizhen's hopes of making Chinese tennis history at the French Open.

Ruud made a slow start against Zhang, who was seeking to become the first Chinese man to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam in the open era, but rallied to win 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4.

Norway's Ruud will next face Chile's Nicolas Jarry or American Marcos Giron.

A runner-up here last year, Ruud is seeking a first Grand Slam title.

Among the other seeds playing on Saturday at Roland Garros is Danish world number six Holger Rune, with the 20-year-old taking on Argentina's Genaro Alberto Olivieri, who at 231 in the world is the lowest-ranked player to reach the third round in Paris this year.