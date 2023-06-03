Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski (left) and Wesley Koolhof (right) have won seven titles together

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Briton Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have reached the French Open men's doubles quarter-finals.

The top seeds beat Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 7-5 6-4 in the third round on Saturday.

Reaching the last eight equals Skupski's best result at Roland Garros, while Koolfhof made the semi-finals in 2020.

Neither have won a men's doubles Grand Slam title.

The British-Dutch pairing broke in the penultimate game of the match, which lasted eight minutes and proved to be crucial.

Also on Saturday in the men's doubles, Briton Joe Salisbury will play his third-round match with American partner Rajeev Ram. The second seeds take on Argentinian pairing Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, who are the 14th seeds.

Jamie Murray is also in action with partner Michael Venus of New Zealand, taking on third seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer from the Netherlands.

Skupski will return to the court later on Saturday with Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos in the mixed doubles. They are the third seeds and face Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop in the second round.

Lloyd Glasspool and American Asia Muhammad face the fifth seeds in their second-round match against Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Australian Matthew Ebden.