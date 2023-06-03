Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Coco Gauff was playing an opponent younger than her for only the third time at senior level

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Coco Gauff used her greater experience to fight back from a set down against 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva to reach the French Open fourth round.

American sixth seed Gauff, who is still only 19, remained calm and turned the match around to win 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-1.

Andreeva, who turned 16 in April, was fortunate not to be defaulted after angrily swatting a ball into the crowd.

Poland's Iga Swiatek, who beat Gauff in last year's final, also progressed with a 6-0 6-0 win over China's Wang Xinyu.

Swiatek, going for a third Roland Garros title, needed just 51 minutes to record her first 'double bagel' at a Grand Slam.

The world number one will face 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu or Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the last 16.

Gauff is also waiting to find out who she will play, with Slovak world number 100 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and American qualifier Kayla Day in action later on Saturday.

More to follow.