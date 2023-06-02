French Open 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros
|French Open 2023
|Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Cameron Norrie's bid to crack the French Open last 16 came undone once again as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti outclassed the British number one.
Norrie, 27, lost in the Roland Garros third round for the third successive year with the 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat.
Norrie, who was seeded 14th, is ranked higher than Musetti, but the Italian 17th seed had more quality in a composed display on the Paris clay.
Norrie's exit means there are no British players left in the singles.
It also ended the possibility of Norrie facing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round, with Musetti advancing to play either the 20-year-old Spaniard or Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov.
The pair are playing their third-round match in Friday's night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.
