Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal beat Norway's Casper Ruud to win last year's French Open title

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Rafael Nadal has had keyhole surgery on the left hip injury that ruled him out of the French Open.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who plans to retire after the 2024 season, has not played since sustaining the injury at the Australian Open in January.

Nadal, a 14-time men's singles champion at Roland Garros, has been practising in recent weeks, but was not fit enough to play competitively.

The results of the surgery will be made public on Saturday morning.

When confirming he would miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years last month, Nadal added that he was aiming to put himself in the best position physically for his farewell season next year.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, holds the joint record number of men's major triumphs alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic.