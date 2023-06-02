Last updated on .From the section Tennis

It is the first time Andrey Rublev has lost a match after being two sets to love up

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

World number seven Andrey Rublev is out of the French Open after letting slip a two-set lead against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the third round.

Sonego won a five-set thriller 5-7 0-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 on the Roland Garros clay.

It is a shock defeat for Russia's Rublev, who has reached the quarter-finals in his last three Grand Slam appearances.

World number 48 Sonego will play 11th seed Karen Khachanov next.

After losing the first two sets, Sonego started playing more aggressively and pulled back the third set before winning a tie-break in the fourth to force a decider.

He broke Rublev's serve to go 5-4 up and serve for the match, sealing it when the seventh seed volleyed into the net on Sonego's first match point.

The victory is Sonego's first against a top-10 player at a Grand Slam, while it is the first time Rublev has been defeated after being 2-0 up.

Earlier on Friday, Russia's Khachanov came through his third-round match in four sets, beating Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-5).