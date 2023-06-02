Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Elise Mertens is through to the fourth round of the French Open for a second successive year

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked women's player to exit the 2023 French Open to date as she was emphatically beaten by Elise Mertens.

American third seed Pegula, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, struggled in a 6-1 6-3 defeat.

Belgian 28th seed Mertens will face a Russian, either Anastasia Potapova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, next.

Pegula's time at Roland Garros is not over as she is through to the women's doubles second round with Coco Gauff.

The pair reached the final in 2022, and the semi-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Pegula, whose preparations for the French Open were derailed by food poisoning, is the 21st seed to exit the women's singles inside six days of action.

Earlier on Friday, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina made light work of her third-round tie with American Peyton Stearns, winning 6-0 6-1.

The Russian will face compatriot Anna Blinkova or Ukraine's Elina Svitolina next.