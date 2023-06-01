Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is the world number 43 in the men's rankings

Great Britain's Andy Murray has received a wildcard to play at the Surbiton Trophy - the first event of the British grass-court season.

The 36-year-old withdrew from the French Open to prioritise his build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray will join British number two Dan Evans, who will be the top seed, in the men's draw.

The LTA also announced on Thursday that Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard to the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

A five-time Wimbledon champion, American Williams, 42, will be making just her second appearance at the women's-only event which gets underway on 19 June.

The Surbiton Trophy starts on 5 June and will be live every day on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

"It's nice to play somewhere that has the feel of a traditional club and I'm hoping to get some good matches and practice in there during the week in front of the British fans," said three-time major winner Murray.

Fellow Britons Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Heather Watson will feature in the women's draw at Surbiton.