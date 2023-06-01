Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Casper Ruud is bidding to win his first Grand Slam title after losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 French Open final

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Fourth seed Casper Ruud moved into the French Open third round with a four-set victory over Italy's Giulio Zeppieri.

The Norwegian, 24, was in control early on and after being forced into a fourth set, he rallied to secure a 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 win.

Ruud is chasing a first Grand Slam title after losing in the finals at the US Open and Roland Garros last year.

He will face Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante or Zhang Zhizhen of China in the next round.

After breaking early in the first two sets, Ruud struggled for rhythm in the third and a fired-up Zeppieri won it with his first break of the match.

Ruud got the break in the fourth and, serving for the match for the second time, sealed the win in three hours and four minutes.

German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev, a semi-finalist for the past two years, is in action later on Thursday when he takes on Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the night match on court Philippe Chatrier - the same venue where he made such a painful exit last year when an ankle injury forced him to retire from his semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, the ninth and 12th seeds respectively, also have second-round matches on Thursday.