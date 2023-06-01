French Open 2023 results: Jamie Murray and Michael Venus beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah
|French Open 2023
|Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Briton Jamie Murray and Michael Venus produced an impressive second-set fightback to reach the third round of the men's doubles at the French Open.
Murray and New Zealand's Venus trailed Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 5-1 in the second set before taking six successive games for a 6-1 7-5 win.
They will face 2022 champions Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo next.
Dutchman Rojer and Argentine Arevalo defeated Colombian Nicolas Barrientos and American Robert Galloway 6-2 6-2.
After comfortably taking the opening set with three breaks of serve, Murray and Venus looked destined for a deciding set against two-time major winners Cabal and Farah on court 11 when they went a double break down in the second.
Beginning their comeback with a break to reduce the deficit to 5-3, Murray and Venus then saved two set points in game nine before completing the turnaround with a further two breaks of serve against the Colombians, who have won 19 doubles titles together.
Also in the men's doubles on day five at Roland Garros, Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara, the fifth seeds, take on Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and Australian Alexei Popyrin.
