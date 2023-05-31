Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is aiming to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in his career

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Cameron Norrie matched his best run at the French Open by ruthlessly swatting aside home hope Lucas Pouille to reach the third round.

Norrie, seeded 14th, was much improved from his opening match, hitting heavily and precisely in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 win.

The British number one silenced the boisterous Paris crowd with a fast start and largely stayed in control.

Norrie will play either 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti or Russia's Alexander Shevchenko in the last 32.

The 27-year-old has made the third round in his past two appearances at Roland Garros but has never reached the last 16.

Norrie is the only British player left in the singles after Dan Evans and Jack Draper lost in the first round and no women made the main draw.

More to follow.