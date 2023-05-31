Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final in 2021 and this year's Australian Open final

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the French Open third round with a straight-set victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Greek, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2021, won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Tsitsipas, 24, next plays Argentine Diego Schwartzman or Portugal's Nuno Borges, both of whom are unseeded.

"It's a spiritual type of surface," said Tsitsipas about playing on clay in Paris.

"I'm attached to it because I played on that surface since I started playing tennis."

Tsitsipas has never won a Grand Slam, having lost in the French Open and Australian Open finals.

He broke Carballes Baena twice in winning the first set and, although he broke twice again in the second, Carballes Baena responded immediately each time as four games in a row went against serve.

Tsitsipas took the tie-break, quickly went 4-0 up in the third and served out to complete victory in two hours 16 minutes.

Asked about the way clay courts are cleaned and watered between sets, he said: "Those rituals, I have seen them over and over again.

"It's kind of ingrained in me and it's part of my identity.

"It's a cleansing of the soul. It's just like a knife. You let the old pass and you start with the new."