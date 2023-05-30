Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Thiago Seyboth Wild is ranked 170 places below world number two Daniil Medvedev

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was stunned by qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in a big French Open first-round shock.

The Russian battled windy conditions and the Brazilian's outstanding forehand in a 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-4 loss.

Medvedev had arrived at Roland Garros in good form and in contention for the world number one ranking.

But 172nd-ranked Seyboth Wild pounced on Medvedev's inconsistency to book a first Grand Slam second-round spot.

"It's a dream come true," the 23-year-old, who had not played a Tour-level match this year, said in his on-court interview.

In a match lasting four hours 15 minutes, Seyboth Wild recovered from losing his opening service game to take the first set but when he missed an overhead to hand Medvedev the second set after he had led 6-4 in the tie-break, it looked as if his chance might slip away - especially when the Russian took the third.

But Medvedev, who arrived at Roland Garros fresh from winning his first clay-court title in Rome, was repeatedly undone by his opponent's forehand at key moments, as well as registering 15 costly double faults.

Seyboth fought back in the fourth set, getting an early break to lead 3-0, and forced a deciding fifth set, where he broke the Medvedev serve three times.

He set up match point with yet another brilliant forehand before sealing the biggest victory of his career with - of course - a huge forehand down the line.

