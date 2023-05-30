Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ons Jabeur lost in the French Open first round last year

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur put a lack of recent matches behind her to beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the French Open first round.

Jabeur, whose preparations for Roland Garros were disrupted by a calf injury, won 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday.

Before facing Bronzetti, the Wimbledon and US Open finalist had played one match since retiring injured against Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart on 22 April.

Jabeur won in little over an hour as she avoided another early Paris exit.

Last year she was beaten in the first round on the Roland Garros clay but avoided the same fate by making strong starts to both sets against 65th-ranked Bronzetti.

Jabeur, 28, will face a French opponent in the second round in the shape of either world number 122 Oceane Dodin or wildcard Selena Janicijevic.

Later on Tuesday, world number Swiatek will start her title defence against Spanish world number 70 Cristina Bucsa, with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also in action.