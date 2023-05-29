French Open 2023 results: Sloane Stephens beats Karolina Pliskova, Madison Keys through
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2023
|Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens showed why she is one of the French Open's most dangerous unseeded players by knocking out Karolina Pliskova.
American Stephens won what had been an eye-catching first-round encounter 6-0 6-4 against the Czech 16th seed and two-time Grand Slam finalist.
Stephens, runner-up in Paris in 2018, was not ranked high enough to be seeded when the draw was made last week but is now 30th, which would have been enough.
Compatriot Madison Keys also advanced.
Keys, beaten by Stephens in the 2017 US Open final, won 6-1 3-6 6-1 against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, while 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia beat Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2 6-2.
Later on Monday, French fifth seed Carolina Garcia opens her campaign against China's Wang Xiyu, while two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina are also in action.
- What's the story of the 'Indian Titanic'? Hear it from the last two known survivors of the SS Tilawa
- How to crack those sugar cravings...: Michael Mosley investigates a healthy switch that could boost your mood and memory too