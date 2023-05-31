Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have won three Grand Slam titles together

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Briton Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram came from a set down to reach the second round of the men's doubles at the French Open.

The second seeds beat Argentine Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 2-6 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday.

The pair will face either Spanish duo Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar or South Africa's Lloyd Harris and Raven Klaasen in the next round.

Briton Neal Skupski and Mexican Giuliana Olmos play later on Wednesday.

The third seeds take on Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan in their mixed doubles first-round match.

Elsewhere, there were defeats for four Britons across Wednesday's men's and women's doubles.

Henry Patten and Julian Cash were beaten 3-6 6-3 6-3 by American Ben Shelton and Australian Max Purcell in their men's doubles first round match.

And in the first round of the women's doubles, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were defeated 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 6-4 by Italians Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan.