Stefanos Tsitsipas has won 14 of his 18 matches on clay this season, finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at last month's Barcelona Open

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Jiri Vesely in four sets to reach the French Open second round.

Australian Open runner-up Tsitsipas lost the third set and had to save four set points in the fourth set tie-break to seal a 7-5 6-3 4-6 7-6 (9-7) victory over his 455th-ranked Czech opponent.

He will play Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena or American Emilio Nava next.

"I said to myself there's no chance this is going to a fifth set," Tsitsipas, 24, said.

"Jiri was a difficult obstacle. He gave me a hard time and I am happy I overcame it in such fashion."

Vesely only returned to competition in April after injuring his hamstring during last year's US Open.

The 29-year-old, who has contested just two ATP Challenger events since then, threatened to force a fifth set against Tsitsipas but failed to take any of his opportunities in the tie-break, allowing the Greek to rally from 6-3 down.

Tsitsipas, who lost to Novak Djokovic in January's Australian Open final, has not lost in the first round at Roland Garros since 2017.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Britain's Dan Evans was beaten by Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets.

Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov produced a stunning fightback from two sets down against France's Constant Lestienne, winning 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 after three hours and 41 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Poland's 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz was also forced to go the distance against Belgium's David Goffin, eventually prevailing 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 6-4.

American 24th seed Sebastian Korda faced no such problems in a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over compatriot Mackenzie McDonald.