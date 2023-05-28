Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans has only reached the French Open second round once

British number two Dan Evans' struggles at the French Open continued as he lost to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis on the opening day of the tournament.

Evans, seeded 20th, won for the first time at Roland Garros last year, but has now suffered a fifth loss in six first-round matches on the Paris clay.

The 33-year-old lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 against Kokkinakis, who is ranked 108th and received a wildcard.

Only two Britons - Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie - remain in the draw.

With Emma Raducanu injured, there are no British players in the women's singles after seven players lost in qualifying.

Evans has long had a loveless relationship with the red dirt, but going into this year's French Open he said he was feeling "very prepared".

The clay-court swing started promisingly for the world number 25 with runs to the semi-finals in Marrakech and Barcelona.

However, he lost his opening matches in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome - the biggest tournaments going into Roland Garros - before heading to Paris.

In warm and lively conditions against Kokkinakis, Evans was unable to get on top of the Australian, who used his powerful forehand to force the Briton behind the baseline.

His serve came under pressure midway through the first set, with the Briton saving four break points in an 11-minute game to hold for 3-2 before his resistance ended when he next served.

The single break proved key in the opener but Evans reset at the start of the second and moved 4-1 ahead as he looked in a good position to level.

But the Briton was annoyed by being penalised for a foot fault when he led 4-2 30-0 and the momentum swung back to Kokkinakis from that point.

The Australian broke back in that game and then, after Evans showed his anger by smashing a water bottle at the changeover, saw out the set as Evans lost five games in a row.

With his frustration increasingly evident, Evans dropped serve for 3-2 in the decider and belief seemed to be draining from him.

However, he did manage to rescue the break for 4-4 but was instantly broken back for 5-4 and Kokkinakis retained control to seal victory.