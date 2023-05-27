Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Salisbury and Ram have struggled for consistency this year

French Open 2023 Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britons Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury both enjoyed doubles success with their respective partners before the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

Murray and Michael Venus of New Zealand triumphed in the Geneva Open to win their third title of the year.

The pair had to work hard to defeat third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3).

Salisbury and Rajeev Ram claimed their first title of the season together with victory in the ATP Tour event in Lyon.

The British-American pair, top seeds at the tournament, defeated France's Nicolas Mahut and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands 6-0 6-3.

"It feels great. It's always nice to win a tournament - it's been a while for us," said Salisbury, who won four titles with Ram last year, including at the ATP Finals.

"That was our first final of the year and our first [title] of the year, so it's great to get this title, especially against such a great team and playing so well.

"It was a very convincing win and we played great, so that's also a really good feeling going into Roland Garros next week."