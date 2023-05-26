Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie was aiming to reach his third consecutive final in Lyon, having beaten Alex Molcan in the 2022 final and losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021

French Open 2023 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie lost 6-3 6-0 to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the semi-finals of the ATP Tour event in Lyon on Friday.

Norrie appeared to be struggled physically, clutching his stomach at times during the second set.

It appeared he might retire when he headed to his bench during the opening game of the second set, but the world number 14 managed to finish the match.

Norrie, 27, had won the tournament in 2022 and reached the final in 2021.

However, against 28th-ranked Cerundolo, the Briton dropped serve in the opening game and never looked like getting back into the contest.

"I played one of the best matches of the season," said 24-year-old Cerundolo.

"I'm super happy because it was a tough match. Cam is a great player, but I played amazingly and I'm happy to be in the final."

The French Open begins on Sunday with Norrie, the 14th seed, playing French wildcard Benoit Paire, 34, in the first round.