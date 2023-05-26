ATP Tour: Cameron Norrie loses to Francisco Cerundolo in Lyon semi-final
British number one Cameron Norrie lost 6-3 6-0 to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the semi-finals of the ATP Tour event in Lyon on Friday.
Norrie appeared to be struggled physically, clutching his stomach at times during the second set.
It appeared he might retire when he headed to his bench during the opening game of the second set, but the world number 14 managed to finish the match.
Norrie, 27, had won the tournament in 2022 and reached the final in 2021.
However, against 28th-ranked Cerundolo, the Briton dropped serve in the opening game and never looked like getting back into the contest.
"I played one of the best matches of the season," said 24-year-old Cerundolo.
"I'm super happy because it was a tough match. Cam is a great player, but I played amazingly and I'm happy to be in the final."
The French Open begins on Sunday with Norrie, the 14th seed, playing French wildcard Benoit Paire, 34, in the first round.
