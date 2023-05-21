Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old has not played at Roland Garros since 2020.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won the clay-court Challenger event in France in May but has struggled for consistency on the surface.

The French Open takes place at Roland Garros from 28 May-11 June.

Murray lost to long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in Bordeaux earlier this week and also had early exits at the ATP Tour events in Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo.

