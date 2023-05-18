Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev (right) is into his seventh semi-final of the season

Daniil Medvedev secured his first semi-final spot at the Italian Open with a straight-sets win over Yannick Hanfmann.

The Russian, 27, had never won a match in Rome before this year but eased past Germany's Hanfmann 6-2 6-2.

The world number three has only dropped one set during the entire tournament.

He will face either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Croatia's Borna Coric, who play each other later.

2021 US Open champion Medvedev came into the match off the back of a win over Alexander Zverev, while qualifier Hanfmann was in his first ever ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Both players broke each other's serve in the opening three games, but Medvedev dominated from then on and won in 80 minutes to reach his seventh semi-final so far this season.